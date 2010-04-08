Quattro Assi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo in Italy.

Quattro Assi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sanlorenzo in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Quattro Assi measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Quattro Assi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Quattro Assi also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Quattro Assi is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Dester, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.

Performance and Capabilities

Quattro Assi has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Quattro Assi has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Quattro Assi accommodates up to 7 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quattro Assi has a white hull, whose NB is 468.

Quattro Assi flies the flag of Italian.