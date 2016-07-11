Read online now
Length 27.6m
Year 2007

Que Vadis

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Que Vadis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Que Vadis measures 27.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Model

Que Vadis is a semi-custom Maiora 27S model.

Performance and Capabilities

Que Vadis has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Que Vadis has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Que Vadis accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6m

crew:

2

draft:

1.7m
