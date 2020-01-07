Queen Mavia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Queen Mavia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Queen Mavia measures 55.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,036 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen Mavia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanco.

Her interior design is by The A Group.

Queen Mavia also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen Mavia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Queen Mavia has a fuel capacity of 140,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Queen Mavia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen Mavia has a hull NB of Y561.

Queen Mavia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.