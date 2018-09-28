Queen Miri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Neorion Shipyards Syros in Syros, Greece and most recently refitted in 2016.

Queen Miri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Neorion Shipyards Syros in Syros, Greece and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Queen Miri measures 91.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 14.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,990 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen Miri has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Alpha Marine.

Alpha Marine Ltd was founded in 1985 in Greece by its present Chairman, Mr. Nikolaos Dafnias who is a Naval Architect-Marine Engineer. Since its first steps, its main activities focused on yachts and passenger vessels.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen Miri has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Queen Miri has a fuel capacity of 234,455 litres, and a water capacity of 110,213 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Queen Miri accommodates up to 36 guests . She also houses room for up to 34 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen Miri is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1101.

Queen Miri is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.