Queen Nefertiti is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Astilleros Celaya , in Spain and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Queen Nefertiti measures 41.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen Nefertiti has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Queen Nefertiti also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen Nefertiti has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Queen Nefertiti has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Queen Nefertiti accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen Nefertiti has a White hull.

Queen Nefertiti is a Built to Lloyds +100 A-1 Class then classed to ABS until 2006 class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.