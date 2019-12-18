Queen of Diamonds is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Queen of Diamonds is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Queen of Diamonds measures 40.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 392 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen of Diamonds has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Queen of Diamonds also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen of Diamonds has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Queen of Diamonds has a fuel capacity of 49,097 litres, and a water capacity of 9,092 litres.

She also has a range of 3,220 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Queen of Diamonds accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen of Diamonds has a hull NB of 709.

Queen of Diamonds is an ABS/LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Canada.