Length 35m
Year 2004

Queen of Karia

2004

|

Sail Yacht

Queen of Karia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Pruva in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Queen of Karia measures 35.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.15 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen of Karia has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen of Karia has a top speed of 13.00 knots.

Queen of Karia has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Queen of Karia accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen of Karia is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8m

crew:

5

draft:

3.15m
