Queen of Sheba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .

Design

Queen of Sheba measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 metres and a beam of 7.07 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Queen of Sheba has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Queen of Sheba also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Queen of Sheba has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Queen of Sheba has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Queen of Sheba accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen of Sheba has a hull NB of 112/13.