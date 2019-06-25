Queen of Sheba
2006|
Motor Yacht
Queen of Sheba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .
Design
Queen of Sheba measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 metres and a beam of 7.07 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Queen of Sheba has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Queen of Sheba also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Queen of Sheba has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Queen of Sheba has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Queen of Sheba has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Queen of Sheba accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Queen of Sheba has a hull NB of 112/13.