Length 30.48m
Year 1987
Queen South
Motor Yacht
Queen South is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Versilcraft.
Design
Queen South measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Queen South has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Queen South also features naval architecture by Versilcraft.
Performance and Capabilities
Queen South has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Queen South accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.