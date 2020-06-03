Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 1987

Queen South

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Queen South is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Versilcraft.

Design

Queen South measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Queen South has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Queen South also features naval architecture by Versilcraft.

Performance and Capabilities

Queen South has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Queen South accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.1m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
