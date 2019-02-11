Queen South III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Tuzla Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Queen South III measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.28 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Queen South III has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Queen South III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Queen South III flies the flag of Marshall Islands.