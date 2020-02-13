Read online now
Length 36.6m
Year 2009

Quest R

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Quest is a 36.6m Classic 120' motor yacht built in 2009 by Benetti in Fano (Italy). The superyacht features exterior styling by Stefano Righini, with interior design by Kate Bingham Interior Design.

Quest has a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.90m and a 2.06m draft.

Performance + Capabilities
Quest has a cruising speed of 13 knots, max speed of 16 knots and a range of 3500 nautical miles from her 38000-litre fuel tanks.

Quest Accommodation
The superyacht offers accommodation for up to 12 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 8 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Model Classic 120'
The Benetti Classic 120' sees an evolution of the Classic series; employing the same successful design team of François Zuretti and Stefano Righini to create a luxury vessel of increased space and light. This modern design’s elegant profile combines with up-to-date technology to create a composite displacement yacht offering the owner a variety of different layout choices. Notable developments include a widened forward superstructure fitted with panoramic windows for a bright and open interior, and an extended garage for watertoy and tender storage.
 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.9m

crew:

8

draft:

2.06m
