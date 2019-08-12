Read online now
Length 30m
Year 2002

Questa e La Vita

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Questa e La Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Questa e La Vita measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.79 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Bilgin Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Questa e La Vita has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Questa e La Vita has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Questa e La Vita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.8m

crew:

3

draft:

1.79m
