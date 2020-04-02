Quid Pro Quo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

Quid Pro Quo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

Quid Pro Quo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Quid Pro Quo has a fuel capacity of 23,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,490 litres.

She also has a range of 2,050 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Quid Pro Quo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quid Pro Quo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 14.

Quid Pro Quo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.