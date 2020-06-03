Quiet Place is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.

Quiet Place is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.

Quiet Place measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Quiet Place has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Quiet Place also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Quiet Place has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Quiet Place has a fuel capacity of 28,390 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Quiet Place accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quiet Place has a hull NB of 543.