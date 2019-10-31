Quinta Essentia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Quinta Essentia measures 54.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 873 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Quinta Essentia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dobroserdov.

Her interior design is by Michela Reverberi.

Quinta Essentia also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Quinta Essentia has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Quinta Essentia accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.