Quinta Santa Maria
2002|
Sail Yacht
Quinta Santa Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Quinta Santa Maria measures 27.42 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.01 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.
Quinta Santa Maria has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Besozzi Selvetti.
Her interior design is by Mondomarine .
Quinta Santa Maria also features naval architecture by Besozzi Selvetti.
Performance and Capabilities
Quinta Santa Maria has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Quinta Santa Maria has a fuel capacity of 1,705 litres, and a water capacity of 2,450 litres.
Accommodation
Quinta Santa Maria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Quinta Santa Maria has a White hull.
Quinta Santa Maria is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.