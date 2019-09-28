Quinta Santa Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Quinta Santa Maria measures 27.42 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.01 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Quinta Santa Maria has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Besozzi Selvetti.

Her interior design is by Mondomarine .

Quinta Santa Maria also features naval architecture by Besozzi Selvetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Quinta Santa Maria has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Quinta Santa Maria has a fuel capacity of 1,705 litres, and a water capacity of 2,450 litres.

Accommodation

Quinta Santa Maria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quinta Santa Maria has a White hull.

Quinta Santa Maria is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.