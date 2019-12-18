Quintessa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Quintessa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Quintessa measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.09 metres and a beam of 8.59 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 480 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Quintessa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Luigi Sturchio.

Quintessa also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Quintessa has a top speed of 16.30 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Quintessa has a fuel capacity of 70,750 litres, and a water capacity of 25,200 litres.

Accommodation

Quintessa accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quintessa has a hull NB of 756.

Quintessa is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.