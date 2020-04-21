Quite Essential is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Quite Essential measures 55 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 781 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Quite Essential has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Quite Essential also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts and Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Quite Essential has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Quite Essential has a fuel capacity of 150,021 litres, and a water capacity of 36,028 litres.

Accommodation

Quite Essential accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quite Essential has a hull NB of 14955.