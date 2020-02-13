Quivira is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2001.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Quivira measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 269 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Quivira has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Quivira also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Quivira has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Quivira is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2001.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Quivira measures 35.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 269 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Quivira has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Quivira also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Quivira has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Quivira has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Quivira accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Quivira is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 131.

Quivira is a LR/BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.