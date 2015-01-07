R Rendezvous is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

R Rendezvous measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

R Rendezvous has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

R Rendezvous also features naval architecture by Apollonio Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

R Rendezvous has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

R Rendezvous has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

Accommodation

R Rendezvous accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

R Rendezvous has a hull NB of 005.