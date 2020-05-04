Raasta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Raasta measures 46.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.83 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Raasta has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Raasta also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Raasta is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.

Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Let It Be, Mon Plaisir, Yalla, Blind Date.

Performance and Capabilities

Raasta has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Raasta has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Raasta has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Raasta accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Raasta is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14047.

Raasta is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.