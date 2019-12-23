Motor yacht Rabdan is an undeniably beautiful example of superyacht design built in 2007 by Australian company Hanseatic Marine. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, her exterior is the work of Espen Oeino while her interior is designed by Silverstrin. This unique vessel measures 73.3 metres and can accommodate up to 18 guests.

With a defining sleek and slender silhouette, this triple-deck yacht was built by its owner to be environmentally conscious, unique and reliable; a combination many thought impossible. She has been built to SOLAS passenger ship Classification and boasts a shallow draft that allows her to explore areas other vessels of her size could never hope to access.

The luxury yacht took two years to build and was shrouded in secrecy throughout her construction. Rabdan features a modernist interior with Contemporary Italian styling that incorporates hand-made white carpets, American walnut veneers, stitched leather upholstery and minimalist furniture.

With an abundance of outdoor spaces and indoor social areas, there is no doubt Rabdan was built to entertain. The top deck hosts a salon with a long table that seats up to 18 guests at once, as well as an aft foredeck and lounge complete with built-in couches and tables. Here also lies a sunpad that converts into a dance floor simply by removing the cushions, and a large Jacuzzi pool.

Both the main deck salon and upper sun deck boast areas which turn into cinemas, while a number of different lounges, seating and dining areas can be found throughout the vessel’s three decks. Motor yacht Rabdan features a large swimming platform aft from which tenders and watertoys can be boarded from and also has ample space for a helicopter to take-off and land if need be.

Amongst her eight cabins are five double staterooms, two VIP suites and a grand master suite. The master suite is located on the top deck and includes panoramic forward-facing windows, two walk-in-robes and an en suite bath. The main deck houses both VIP suites and an accompanying office with bathroom that can be converted into an extra suite if needed. The remaining staterooms are found on the lower deck, two with Pullman berths, and can be converted into larger suites by combing a set of two.

Luxury yacht Rabdan is powered by two 16V-4000 MTU engines that allow her to reach maximum speeds of 27 knots.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, among Rabdan’s other notable features include an open bar, gym, beauty saloon, massage room and sauna. You will also find onboard a passenger lift, Yamaha Grand Piano, and games table.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include tenders, Jet Skis and a range of watersport, fishing and scuba diving equipment all of which is stored in a large garage.