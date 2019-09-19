Race is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Race measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.27 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 289 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Race also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Race is a semi-custom Navetta 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 37 semi-custom model include: Shachou, Fzok, Singolare, Dilly Dally.

Performance and Capabilities

Race has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Race accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.