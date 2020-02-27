Race is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Race measures 27.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.23 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 82 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Race has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 380 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Race accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.