Motor yacht Radiant was built by Lurssen Yachts in 2009 and features exterior design by Tim Heywood.

Sistership of Lurssen yacht Dilbar, Radiant’s generous beam will allow for a spacious interior, which has been designed by is the work of Terence Disdale Design and Glen Pushelberg.

The 110 metre yacht, project named Darius, was launched in April 2009 out of Lurssen Shipyard’s new floating dock located in Bremen Germany. She was delivered to her owner in 2010.