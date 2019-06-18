Ragazza is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Ragazza measures 25.91 metres in length and has a beam of 6.38 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Performance and Capabilities

Ragazza has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Ragazza has a fuel capacity of 10,806 litres, and a water capacity of 5,183 litres.

Accommodation

Ragazza accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.