Ragnar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Royal Niestern Sander, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Ragnar measures 68.2 metres in length and has a beam of 14.3 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by RWD.

Ragnar also features naval architecture by Royal Niestern Sander.

Performance and Capabilities

Ragnar has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ragnar accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins.