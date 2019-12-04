Rahil
Motor Yacht
Rahil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Bloemsma Van Breemen and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Rahil measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 625 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Rahil has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Rahil also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Rahil has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Rahil accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Rahil is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 136.
Rahil is a Lloyds class yacht.