Rahil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Bloemsma Van Breemen and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Rahil measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 9.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 625 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rahil has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Rahil also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Rahil has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rahil accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rahil is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 136.

Rahil is a Lloyds class yacht.