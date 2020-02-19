Rahil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti in Livorno and most recently refitted in 2019.

Rahil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti in Livorno and most recently refitted in 2019.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Rahil measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 11.75 metres.

Rahil has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by RWD.

Rahil also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Rahil has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rahil has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rahil accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rahil is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 252.