Rahil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Admiral Mariotti Yachts in Genoa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Rahil measures 53.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 928 tonnes.

Rahil has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Rahil also features naval architecture by Admiral Mariotti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Rahil has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rahil has a fuel capacity of 150,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Rahil is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AMY 002.

Rahil is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.