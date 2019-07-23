We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 51.3m
Year 2016
Rainbow II
Sail Yacht
Rainbow II is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2016 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands.
Design
Rainbow II measures 51.30 metres in length.
Rainbow II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Rainbow II also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Accommodation
Rainbow II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.