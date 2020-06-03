We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 39.95m
Year 2012
Rainbow JH2
2012|
Sail Yacht
Rainbow JH2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.
Design
Rainbow JH2 measures 39.95 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.90 feet and a beam of 6.37 feet.
Rainbow JH2 has an aluminium hull with a wood superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Rainbow JH2 has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
Accommodation
Rainbow JH2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Rainbow JH2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 090.
Rainbow JH2 is a Lloyds A1 class yacht.