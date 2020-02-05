Raising Dough is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Raising Dough measures 32.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Raising Dough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Raising Dough also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Raising Dough has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Raising Dough is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Raising Dough measures 32.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Raising Dough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Raising Dough also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Raising Dough has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Raising Dough has a fuel capacity of 26,988 litres, and a water capacity of 5,185 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Raising Dough accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Raising Dough has a hull NB of 499C.

Raising Dough is an ABS class yacht.