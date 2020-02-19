Ramble on Rose is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2019.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Ramble on Rose measures 60.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ramble on Rose has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Laura Sessa Romboli.

Ramble on Rose also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Ramble on Rose has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ramble on Rose accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ramble on Rose has a hull NB of 128.