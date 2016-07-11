Ramina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Fipa Italiana Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Ramina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Fipa Italiana Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Ramina II measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Ramina II has an epoxy vinylester resin hull with an epoxy vinylester resin superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Ramina II also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Ramina II has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ramina II has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Ramina II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ramina II has a hull NB of 184/31.