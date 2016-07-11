We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ramina II
2008|
Motor Yacht
Ramina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Fipa Italiana Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Ramina II measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.
Ramina II has an epoxy vinylester resin hull with an epoxy vinylester resin superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Ramina II also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Ramina II has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ramina II has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Ramina II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ramina II has a hull NB of 184/31.