Ranger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Danish Yachts.

Danish Yachts is a world leader in high performance carbon-fibre build. With 3 large building hangars with an 9500 square metres area and joinery and metal workshops on site, their shipyard boasts some incredible yet diverse vessel building projects ranging from 55’ – 150’ plus overall length.

Design

Ranger measures 41.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 feet and a beam of 6.43 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ranger has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ranger has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Ranger has a fuel capacity of 1,585 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ranger accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.