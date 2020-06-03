Ranger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tiranian Yachts.

Design

Ranger measures 58.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,446 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Ranger has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Ranger has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Ranger has a fuel capacity of 215,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ranger accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.