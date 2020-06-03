Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 9 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 58m
Year 2017

Ranger

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Ranger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tiranian Yachts.

Design

Ranger measures 58.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,446 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Ranger has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Performance and Capabilities

Ranger has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Ranger has a fuel capacity of 215,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ranger accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

12m

crew:

18

draft:

-
Other Tiranian yacht
Related News