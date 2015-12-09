RAPS is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

RAPS measures 26.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

RAPS has a top speed of 37.00 knots.

RAPS has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

RAPS accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.