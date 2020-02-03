Rarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Rossinavi and most recently refitted in 2017.

Rarity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Rossinavi and most recently refitted in 2017.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Rarity measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 600 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rarity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Rarity also features naval architecture by Alessandro Cusumano.

Performance and Capabilities

Rarity has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rarity has a fuel capacity of 140,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rarity accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rarity has a hull NB of FR19.

Rarity is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.