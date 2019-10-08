Rasa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Rasa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Rasa measures 39.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.55 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 394 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rasa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Rasa also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Rasa has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rasa has a fuel capacity of 63,152 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rasa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rasa is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 230.

Rasa is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.