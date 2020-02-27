Rashid I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Rashid I measures 35.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres.

Rashid I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Rashid I also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

Rashid I has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rashid I has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Rashid I accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rashid I has a hull NB of 118/05.