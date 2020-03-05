The 52 metre (170’7”) custom-built Time For Us (ex Rasselas) yacht was launched in 1994 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The John Munford interior flows through the 5 cabin layout - consisting of one Master, two Double and two Twin - offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Time For Us, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 13 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2007, the exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.30 metres (30’6”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 16 knots with a cruising speed of 16 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Time For Us can take those on board across ranges of 5700 nautical miles with low noise and vibration and total seakeeping ability.