Ravenous II is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Ravenous II measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Model

Ravenous II is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: TillyMint, Bare Necessities, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium, Zig Zag.

Performance and Capabilities

Ravenous II has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .

Accommodation

Ravenous II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ravenous II is MCA compliant

Ravenous II flies the flag of British.