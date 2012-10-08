Rebeca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Rebeca measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 221 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Rebeca has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Rebeca has a fuel capacity of 22,730 litres, and a water capacity of 3,864 litres.

Accommodation

Rebeca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.