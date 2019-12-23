Rebecca is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Rebecca is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2014.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Rebecca measures 42.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres.

Rebecca has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Robin Black .

Rebecca also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Rebecca has a top speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Rebecca has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,700 litres.

Accommodation

Rebecca accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.