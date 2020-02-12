Read online now
Length 25.82m
Year 2009

Rebecca V

2009

Motor Yacht

Rebecca V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Rebecca V measures 25.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.76 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet.

Rebecca V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Rebecca V also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Accommodation

Rebecca V accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rebecca V flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.04m

crew:

4

draft:

1.76m
