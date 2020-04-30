Rebel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Rebel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Rebel measures 47.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Rebel has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Rebel also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Rebel has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rebel has a fuel capacity of 60,556 litres, and a water capacity of 10,031 litres.

She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rebel accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rebel is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull, whose NB is T032.

Rebel is an ABS, AMS Maltese Cross, 100-A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.