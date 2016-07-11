Red Dragon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Caledonia.

Red Dragon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Caledonia.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Red Dragon measures 51.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.04 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres.

Red Dragon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Wilmotte et Associés, SA.

Red Dragon also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Red Dragon has a top speed of 15.30 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Red Dragon has a fuel capacity of 46,500 litres, and a water capacity of 11,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Red Dragon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Red Dragon is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4.

Red Dragon is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.