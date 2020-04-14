Red Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Red Sapphire measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 604 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Red Sapphire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Red Sapphire has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Red Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Red Sapphire measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 604 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Red Sapphire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Red Sapphire has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Red Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 97,390 litres, and a water capacity of 21,740 litres.

Accommodation

Red Sapphire accommodates up to 4 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Red Sapphire is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13350.

Red Sapphire is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.