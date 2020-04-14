Red Sapphire is a 39.10m Heesen 3900 Sportfishing yacht built in 1999 by Heesen Yachts. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Heesen Yachts, whilst her interior styling is the work of James McFarlane.

Red Sapphire has a aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8m (26.25ft); a 2.13m (6.99ft) draft and 3 decks. This semi custom Heesen 3900 semi-displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Performance + Capabilities

Red Sapphire has a cruising speed of 30 knots, max speed of 35.00 knots and a range of 3000 nm from her 34000-litre fuel tanks.



Red Sapphire Accommodation

Red Sapphire offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five suites, comprising an owner’s cabin, two double cabins and two twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.